इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2021 12:14:23      انڈین آواز

India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament

Issues démarche to the British High Commissioner

WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla today summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament.

Foreign Secretary Mr Shringla made it clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that Shringla made it clear to the British High Commissioner that the debate on the farm laws represented a ‘gross interference in the politics’ of another democratic country.

“Foreign Secretary summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament. Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country. He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy,” the statement released by New Delhi reads.

UK lawmakers debate farmers’ protest

The British parliament on Monday, set aside 90 minutes to debate the “safety of farmers” and “press freedom” in India, during which several MPs raised over the Indian government’s reaction to the protests. In response to the discussions, the UK government said: “The concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person.”

The debate was held after a petition initiated by Indian-origin UK MP Gurch Singh received signatures from over a lakh residents of the country within weeks. During the debate, Scottish National Party’s Martin Day raised concerns over the use of water cannons, tear gas, repeated clashes between police and farmers, and disruption in internet connectivity in the region. Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the arrests of journalists was a matter of serious concern.

Indian High Commission responds
In a sharp response to the debate in the UK Parliament, the Indian Commission stressed: “The High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honourable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum. However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight.”

