‘India needs President with healing touch’: Sonia Gandhi’s Opposition outreach

Staff Reporter

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has reached out to Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the upcoming presidential polls.

After discussions, Sonia Gandhi has deputed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge to co-ordinate with other leaders since she is down with Covid.

The Congress is of the opinion that the nation needs a President who can protect the Constitution, democratic institutions and citizens from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party.

While the grand old party has not suggested a particular name, it said it owes it to people to elect a President who can apply a ‘healing touch’ to India’s ‘fractured social fabric’.

“Discussions and deliberations have to be open-minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that INC along with other political parties should be taking this discussion forward,” the party said in a statement.Live TV