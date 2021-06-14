India National Covid recovery rate reaches 95.43%

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases

AMN / WEB DESK

India is showing a significant decline in active caseload and fresh cases of COVID. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, the active caseload presently comprises 3.29 per cent of the cumulative positive cases and it is continuously declining.

It said, the country has registered a decline of over 50 thousand active cases in the last 24 hours. At present, there are over nine lakh 73 thousand active cases in the country. The country is also witnessing a declining trend in the weekly and daily positivity rate. India’s weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.54 percent and daily positivity rate is at 4.72 per cent.

India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day. Over one lakh 19 thousand patients have recovered from Coronavirus disease within 24 hours. The recovery rate has reached 95.43 per cent in the country. Over two crore 81 lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease so far.