India moving toward leading 4th industrial revolution: PM Modi

Inaugurates Centre-State Science Conclave in Ahmedabad

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a two-day ‘Centre-State Science Conclave’ at Ahmedabad in Gujarat through video conferencing. Addressing the gathering, Mr Modi said Science is like an energy in the development of 21st century India, that has the power to accelerate the development of every region and the development of every state.

He said, today, when India is moving towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India’s science and people related to this field is crucial.

He said, in such a situation, the responsibility of people in administration and policy making increases significantly. The Prime Minister emphasized that Science is the basis of solutions, evolution and innovation. He said, with this inspiration, the new India is today moving forward with the mantra of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan.

Mr Modi urged all states to work together in building India as a global centre of Science and Technology in the Amrit Kal. He said, everyone has to work on many fronts simultaneously to make India a global center of research and innovation in this Amrit Kaal. He said, there is a need to take the research related to science and technology to the local level to address the problems faced by the people.

The Prime Minister asked states to provide all necessary support to the scientists and give a thrust in building science and technology institutes in the state. Mr Modi requested the countrymen to celebrate the achievements of the scientists with great enthusiasm.

Mr Modi said, the number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in the states. He also highlighted the need to take scientific research to the grass roots level and find science based solutions to the local problems.

The Prime Minister said, his Government is working with the vision of science based development and since 2014 there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology. He said, due to the efforts of the government, India has risen to 46th rank in the Global Innovation Index, from the 81st position in 2015.

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh said, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, government has taken up various initiatives to boost private sector participation in science and technology.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, science and technology minister of Gujarat Jitubhai Vaghani, principal secretary Government of Gujarat Pankaj Kumar were present on the occasion.

The conclave is being organised to strengthen the centre state coordination and collaboration mechanism in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.