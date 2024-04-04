India Mining Sector achieves Record Production in FY24



Significant Growth in the Production of Key Minerals and Aluminium

AMN / NEW DELHI

The index of mineral production for the month of Feb 2024 was 139.6, which is 8.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of Feb 2023. The cumulative growth of this index for the 11-month period of April–Feb of FY24 over the corresponding period of the previous year was higher by 8.2%. Some of the non-fuel minerals showing positive growth during the month of Feb 2024 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year are Bauxite, Chromite, Copper Concentrate, Gold, Zinc Concentrate, Manganese Ore, Phosphorite, Diamond, Graphite (R.O.M.), Limestone, Magnesite, etc.

Iron ore and Limestone together account for about 80% of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of these key minerals in the country has exhibited high growth in FY24 as per provisional figures. Iron ore production has increased from 230 million metric ton (MMT) during the 11-month period April-Feb of FY23 to 252 MMT during the corresponding period of FY24, at 9.6% growth. The full year production of iron ore in FY24 is likely to break the production record of 258 MMT achieved in FY23. Showing a similar trend, limestone production has increased from 366 MMT during the 11-month period April-Feb of FY23 to 407 MMT during the corresponding period of FY24, at 11.2% growth, and has already surpassed the full year production record of 406.5 MMT achieved in FY23.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, production of primary Aluminium metal has increased from 37.11 lakh ton (LT) during the 11-month period April-Feb of FY23 to 38.02 LT during the corresponding period of FY24, at 2.5% growth. The full year production of primary Aluminium in FY24 is likely to break the production record of 40.73 LT achieved in FY23.

India is the 2nd largest Aluminium producer, 3rd largest lime producer and 4th largest iron ore producer in the world. Healthy growth in production of iron ore and limestone reflect the robust demand conditions in the user industries viz. steel and cement. Coupled with the high growth in Aluminium, these growth trends point towards strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.