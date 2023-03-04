इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 12:20:19      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India, Mexico sign MoU on research, technology and innovation collaborations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

India and Mexico on Saturday signed an MoU on research, technology and innovation collaborations in New Delhi. It will specifically focus on several key technology areas including Aerospace, Electronics, Earth and Ocean Sciences and Water, Mining, Minerals, Clean Energy, Biotech and Healthcare. Terming both the countries as Privileged Partners, Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh assured  Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard that India with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and sister Organizations will provide tangible results in the three priority areas of Water, Lithium and Vaccines flagged by the Mexican side.

In his address, Mr Ebrard expressed his gratitude to India for sending COVID Vaccines during the peak of the pandemic. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart