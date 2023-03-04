India, Mexico sign MoU on research, technology and innovation collaborations

Staff Reporter

India and Mexico on Saturday signed an MoU on research, technology and innovation collaborations in New Delhi. It will specifically focus on several key technology areas including Aerospace, Electronics, Earth and Ocean Sciences and Water, Mining, Minerals, Clean Energy, Biotech and Healthcare. Terming both the countries as Privileged Partners, Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh assured Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard that India with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and sister Organizations will provide tangible results in the three priority areas of Water, Lithium and Vaccines flagged by the Mexican side.

In his address, Mr Ebrard expressed his gratitude to India for sending COVID Vaccines during the peak of the pandemic.