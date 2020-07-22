Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
India, Maldives sign agreement for establishment of ‘Emergency Medical Services’ in Male

India and Maldives have signed an agreement for establishment of ‘Emergency Medical Services’ in capital Male. It is one of the several small and medium projects that are being financed by India under a grant assistance of around 20 million US dollars for the neighbouring country.

Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shaheed, while thanking the Indian government, said the emergency medical service unit will enhance timely access to quality emergency care. He added it will increase collaboration between healthcare facilities and disaster response agencies, especially during critical times of need.

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

Women Wrestling: Geeta Phogat keen to compete at Olympics next year

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

