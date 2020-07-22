India, Maldives sign agreement for establishment of ‘Emergency Medical Services’ in Male

WEB DESK

India and Maldives have signed an agreement for establishment of ‘Emergency Medical Services’ in capital Male. It is one of the several small and medium projects that are being financed by India under a grant assistance of around 20 million US dollars for the neighbouring country.

Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shaheed, while thanking the Indian government, said the emergency medical service unit will enhance timely access to quality emergency care. He added it will increase collaboration between healthcare facilities and disaster response agencies, especially during critical times of need.