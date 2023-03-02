“India Making Significant Contribution To Global Peace”: Lok Sabha Speaker

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that India today is making a significant contribution to global peace and stability.

He said cross-border terrorism has become a global challenge. He emphasised that the modernisation of defence capabilities needs to tackle challenges like cyber warfare, drugs, weapons, and money laundering through innovation. He was addressing 63rd Course Members of the National Defence College in Parliament Complex.

Emphasizing that national security has always been a top priority for India, Mr Birla observed that the Defence sector has played a major role in this. He added that India today is making a significant contribution to global progress, development, prosperity, peace and stability.

Mr Birla emphasised that modernisation of defence capabilities is needed to tackle various challenges, such as cyber warfare, drugs, weapons and money laundering, through innovations.

He welcomed the members of the NDC to the Parliament complex and hoped that their visit to the “temple of democracy” would acquaint them better with the practices and procedures in legislatures.

The speaker noted that India has a long history of warfare and its study is a testimony to the fact that the country has a rich and enduring heritage of military strategy.

He also said a strong military foundation has been laid over the last few years by taking initiatives towards making India’s defence sector self-reliant.

Speaking on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Mr Birla noted that the panel acts as an important link between the elected representatives and the defence forces.

As a parliamentary watchdog, the Committee has been working on various important topics such as assessment of preparedness of the armed forces for hybrid warfare including strategic, cyber threats and anti-drone capabilities of the defense forces, important research initiatives, assessment of domestic production of defense equipment, modernization of defense forces, etc.