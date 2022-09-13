India loses to Bangladesh in last group league game of SAFF Women’s Football Championship

AMN

Bangladesh defeated India 3-0 in the last group league game of SAFF Women’s Football Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. For Bangladesh, Sirat Jahan scored two goals and Krishna Rani scored one.

Indian women have already secured a semifinal berth, after registering victories in their two matches in Group A. They defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their opener and Maldives 9-0 in their second game.

Semi finals will be played on 16 September between India and Nepal and Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The Final will be played on 19th September, Monday.