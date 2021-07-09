India looks to work closely with Israel to deepen Strategic Partnership: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel Lt Gen (Res) Benjamin Gantz.
Mr. Singh congratulated him on assuming the charge of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Israel. In a tweet, the Minister said, he looks forward to working closely with Israel to deepen defence cooperation and advance the strategic partnership.
Mr. Singh also also thanked him for the assistance provided to India by Israel for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.