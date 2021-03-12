India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
India lauds efforts of OSCE for countering terrorism

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has lauded the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for countering terrorism yesterday and stressed that it will continue to fight against other new and emerging threats.

Speaking during a United Nations Security Council open briefing, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu said, OSCE was among the first regional organizations to strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. He added, India believe that OSCE has an important role to play in the country’s continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging threats.

Talking about the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 11th that called for member nations to fulfill the obligations enshrined in the international counter-terrorism instruments, the Deputy Permanent Representative said that he would like the Council to take note of the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India’s External Affairs Minister on 11th January while addressing this august Council, which also merits serious consideration of the OSCE.

While noting the ongoing global counter-terrorism efforts and contribution of OSCE, he said, it is evident from recent lone-wolf attacks in many parts of Europe that terrorists have significantly enhanced their capabilities. He emphasised the need to ensure that the collective resolve to fight terrorism is not weakened.

Naidu also congratulated Sweden for taking the OSCE Chair. Ann Linde, Sweden’s Foreign Minister is the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and took over in January 2021.

The OSCE with its 57 participating members from three continents, including countries from the extended neighbourhood, respecting the principles of comprehensiveness and indivisibility of security, allegiance to shared values and commitment to upholding norms of behaviour has been playing a significant role in the promotion of international peace and security and empowering its members to build a better and more secure future.

The OSCE, as the largest regional security organization, is also addressing some of the toughest transnational threats that its membership faces, such as weapons proliferation, terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, environmental damage and drug trafficking.

Despite these challenges, the OSCE has broken new ground in developing effective tools for conflict prevention, peace-building, crisis management and post-conflict rehabilitation to address these risks and threats to security.

