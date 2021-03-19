India, Kuwait to establish Joint Commission to enhance ties

WEB DESK

India and Kuwait have decided to establish a Joint Commission to enhance and deepen the ties of fraternity and friendship and support ways of cooperation in all fields.

A joint statement said the meetings of the Joint Commission called Joint Commission Meeting will be held regularly to review all bilateral matters.

The Joint Commission will be charged with formulating the required basis to strengthen the relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, economy, investment, and human resources.

It will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart.

The Joint Commission Meeting will be held in each country alternately, at a mutually agreed time.