India, Kazakhstan to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Defence Minister of Kazakhstan

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held talks with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev here today. During the meeting, the two Ministers exchanged views to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation in various fields. They agreed that both sides must look at the possibility of defence industrial collaboration of mutual interest.

The Defence Minister of Kazakhstan thanked Rajnath Singh for the opportunity given to the Kazakh troops for deployment as part of the Indian battalion in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and other officials were also present in the meeting.