India-Japan 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue: Ministers call for ASEAN’s unity & centrality

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held the second India-Japan 2 plus 2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu on Thursday .

A Joint Statement issued following the meeting said, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. They emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

The Ministers highlighted their commitment to a common strategic goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive and resilient, based on the rule of law and free from coercion. They also reiterated their strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality and their full support for the ‘ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific’ which upholds the principles such as the rule of law, openness, freedom, transparency and inclusiveness.

The Ministers had a frank and fruitful discussion on the regional and global issues of mutual interests and concerns, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific as well as Ukraine. While expressing its resolve to examine all options necessary for national defence, including so called counterstrike capabilities, the Japanese side expressed its determination to fundamentally reinforce Japan’s defence capabilities within the next five years and secure substantial increase of Japan’s defence budget needed to effect it.

Acknowledging Japan’s determination to reinforce its defence capabilities, Indian side expressed its support to work towards enhanced security and defence cooperation.

The Ministers noted the progress in the defence cooperation and exchanges between the two sides. They welcomed the participation of Japan for the first time in the multilateral exercise ‘MILAN’ and the operationalization of the Agreement Concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Self-Defence Forces of Japan and the Indian Armed Forces in the exercise. The Ministers expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, JIMEX and Malabar.

The Ministers noted with pleasure that the air services of the two countries are working closely for the early conduct of inaugural India-Japan fighter exercise. They also expressed their shared intention to make continuous efforts towards more complex and sophisticated bilateral exercise.

The Ministers concurred to launch the Joint Service Staff Talks between the Japan Joint Staff and the Indian Integrated Defence Staff.

