इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 11:08:45      انڈین آواز
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Waters Treaty

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has issued notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty. According to the sources, the notice was conveyed on the 25th of this month through respective Commissioners for Indus Waters. India has called on Pakistan to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of the treaty.

According to sources, Pakistan’s actions have adversely impinged the provisions and their implementation. It forced India to issue appropriate notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Water Treaty. Sources said, India has always been a steadfast supporter and a responsible partner in implementing the treaty in letter and spirit. Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused the dispute settlement mechanism during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022.

