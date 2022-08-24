FreeCurrencyRates.com

India issues advisory to states on Tomato Flu

HEALTH DESK

The Government nof India has issued an advisory to states on Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), commonly known as Tomato Flu. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tomato Flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6 and as of July 26, more than 82 children younger than 5 years with the infection have been reported by the local government hospitals.

The other affected areas of Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur. This endemic viral illness triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Additionally, 26 children (aged between 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State and Union Territories by the virus.

HFMD is characterized by fever, sores in the mouth, and a skin rash. It begins with mild fever, poor appetite, malaise, and often a sore throat.

