India is the fastest-growing major economy, says PM Modi at Summit for Democracy

Published On: By

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is the fastest-growing major economy today despite many global challenges. He said, this itself says that democracy can deliver. Addressing the Summit for Democracy through video conferencing today, Mr Modi said, democracy is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important. He said, democracy is not just a structure, it is also a spirit.

The Prime Minister said, the idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world. He said, in the ancient epic, Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as choosing their own leader. Mr Modi said, the sacred Vedas, speak of political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies.

He said, there are also many historical references to Republic states in ancient India, where the rulers were not hereditary. Mr Modi said, India is, indeed, the mother of democracy. The Prime Minister said, in India the guiding philosophy is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas which means striving together for inclusive growth.

Mr Modi said, India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world. He said, during COVID-19, India’s response was people driven. The Prime Minister said, Indian citizens made it possible to administer two billion doses of Made in India vaccine. He said, whether it is the effort to fight climate change through lifestyle changes, conserve water through distributed storage, or provide clean cooking fuel to everyone, every initiative is powered by the collective efforts of the citizens of India.

