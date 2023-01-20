इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 12:52:01      انڈین آواز
India is taking synchronised policy action to develop low-carbon ecosystem: Power Minister

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh has stressed that India is taking synchronised policy action to develop a low-carbon ecosystem in the energy sector. He was speaking on Thursday at the ‘Country Strategy Dialogue’ organised by the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In the forum, Mr. Singh highlighted India’s achievements in the power and renewable energy sectors. He described India’s roadmap for Green Hydrogen and 500 renewable energy capacity by 2030. Mr. Singh also talked about the round-the-clock renewal of energy power, transmission augmentation and investment opportunities in these areas. The Minister said that India strongly placed the policy action being taken to reduce carbon emissions under India’s voluntary commitment.

