India is role model to the world in human rights, says Vice President ￼

Vice-President attends Human Rights Day celebrations organised by NHRC at Bharat Mandapam

Staff Reporter/ New Delhi

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar today highlighted the affirmative changes taking place in India that is home to 1/6th of humanity, in the advancement of human rights, asserting its position as a ‘Role Model’ for the world. “No part of the globe is so blossoming, prospering with human rights as our country is doing”, he noted.

Speaking at the Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Vice President, Dhankhar said Human rights grow in a society where there is equality in the law and access to justice for all. Mr. Dhankhar said that no one is above the law and the law is always above, which is the new norm in the country. He added that it is a paradigm shift which is an inalienable facet of promoting human rights in the country.

The vice president said transparency and accountable governance is a new norm in the present dispensation and it is a game-changer of promoting human rights. He added that the poor and vulnerable are the real sufferers due to the lack of transparency in the governance system earlier.

Referring to Justice Misha’s report on post poll violence, VP underlined that “visitation of consequences for exercise of franchise is worrisome” and commended the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for encapsulating the essence of human rights in its reports, thereby promoting the principles of the Rule of Law.

Addressing the gathering, NHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said, terrorism causes a grave violation of human rights of citizens in the entire world. He said sympathising with terror acts and terrorists is a great disservice to the cause of human rights. Justice Mishra also said the ethical ramifications of advancing technologies are a matter of grave concern. He added that Internet is useful but it has a dark side, infringing upon privacy through hate speech, and misinformation undermining democratic process. The occasion also marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.