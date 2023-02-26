India is ready to contribute to any peace process between Russia and Ukraine: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

In his press statement after holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi, yesterday, Mr Modi said India is ready to contribute to any peace process. He said the effects of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have been felt across the whole world.

Mr Modi added that these have had a particularly negative impact on developing countries and India expressed its shared concern about this.

The Prime Minister said both India and Germany agreed that these problems can only be solved through joint efforts and even during the India’s presidency of the G20. He added that India has also agreed that reform of multi-lateral institutions is necessary to reflect global realities in a better way.

The Prime Minister said this is evident from India’s active participation within the G4 to reform the UN Security Council. Prime Minister said India is encouraged by Germany’s interest in opportunities arising out of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Modi said Chancellor Scholz understands the many possibilities of India-German ties. He said they discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister said, India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. He added that there is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries.

He said the increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for the people of both the countries, it also sends a positive message in today’s stress-ridden world.

The leaders reviewed progress on key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation held in May last year. They discussed ways to strengthen defence and economic cooperation, enhance talent mobility and widen Science and Technology collaboration.

This is the fourth time that the two leaders met in the span of a year, underscoring the mutual commitment to growth of the Indo-German partnership.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit to India. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The two Leaders also interacted with CEOs and business leaders of both sides.