India is putting across the voice of Global South at G-20: Sitharaman

By A R DAS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday expressed her delight at what she described as India being the voice of the Global South at G20 and putting forward the matters of concern. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, She informed that the debt stress issue of the small, emerging and developing economies is one such issue which was unanimously taken up with all seriousness.

Ms Sitharaman also reiterated the need for reformation of multilateral institutions that deal with funding of developmental issues including the World Bank. She emphasised that there should be no delay in the process. The Minister said that India has an expert panel on how multilateral development institutions should respond to 21st century challenges.

Ms Sitharaman also pointed out several factors that are responsible for the country’s sustained economic growth including well trained youth, middle class giving a captive market, technology-driven investment, public infrastructure and rule of law. She said that existing democratic structures also play a major role in ease of doing business in the country.