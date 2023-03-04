इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 12:20:14      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India is putting across the voice of Global South at G-20: Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A R DAS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday expressed her delight at what she described as India being the voice of the Global South at G20 and putting forward the matters of concern. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, She informed that the debt stress issue of the small, emerging and developing economies is one such issue which was unanimously taken up with all seriousness.

Ms Sitharaman also reiterated the need for reformation of multilateral institutions that deal with funding of developmental issues including the World Bank. She emphasised that there should be no delay in the process. The Minister said that India has an expert panel on how multilateral development institutions should respond to 21st century challenges.

Ms Sitharaman also pointed out several factors that are responsible for the country’s sustained economic growth including well trained youth, middle class giving a captive market, technology-driven investment, public infrastructure and rule of law. She said that existing democratic structures also play a major role in ease of doing business in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart