‘India is providing leadership to entire world in sphere of public health’

VINIT WAHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan has said that India is providing leadership to the entire world in the sphere of public health and stimulating the dissemination of valuable knowledge.

While delivering the valedictory address on Exchange of Good Practices in tackling COVID pandemic and the way forward, the Minister appreciated the role played by India in providing the vaccines to the neighbouring countries through the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

He said, when the world faced a crisis of confidence regarding the shortage of diagnostics and vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed that India’s production capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting the virus. He said, the humane and caring attitude of India led by the Prime Minister is being appreciated by the entire world. He said, despite many constraints, India has managed to keep its cases lowest in comparison with other countries of the world.