India is one of Maldives most valued friends: Maldives President

WEB DESK

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said that his country’s partnership with India built on mutual trust and respect has had a renewed impetus during the past four years. He added that India has proven to be one of the most trusted and valued friends during challenging times. He made the remarks while speaking at the official reception in Dharubaaruge held to commemorate India’s 74th Republic Day.

Speaking at the reception, the President extended warm wishes and felicitations for the occasion to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the friendly people of India on behalf of the Maldivian people.

Reflecting on the friendship between the two countries throughout the years, President Solih noted India’s massive contributions to the Maldives’ developmental efforts and assistance towards the Covid-19 response as significant highlights of this special relationship.

The President expressed his confidence in elevating the existing relations between the two countries through new avenues of cooperation this year.

President Solih stated that India’s enduring adherence to constitutionalism serves as a shining example for young democracies such as the Maldives and a fine example of the vision and foresight of the framers of India’s constitution.

He applauded the resilience, commitment, and steadfastness India has demonstrated in its journey towards progress, development, and stability over the years.

He said the Constitution of India guarantees sovereignty and safeguards all rights, which played a crucial role in its success.

President Solih also emphasised that the ethos of inclusiveness and equitable development in India is a fine demonstration of the strength of its constitution and the policies of its leadership. He added that India continues to set an example to the world that it is possible to achieve unity through diversity and that a nation can strive towards a harmonious society while not compromising its development imperatives.