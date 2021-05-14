India is not a nation to lose hope during tough times: PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the country will overcome the challenge of the Corona pandemic with our strength & dedication. He asserted that India is not a nation that will lose hope in tough times. Speaking at a virtual event after releasing the 8th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to over 9 crore 50 lakh farmers in the country, Mr. Modi said that farmers have shown their grit of serving the nation even during the testing times of COVID19.

Highlighting the record procurement due to the innovation in the farming techniques, Prime Minister said that farmers from Punjab and Haryana have started getting benefit of the direct transfers for the first time. Mr. Modi said that the PM-Kisan scheme has proven to be very beneficial for the marginal farmers in the country. He informed that for the first time over 7 lakhs farmers from West Bengal will also receive the benefit under this scheme.

Talking about the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister said that a large number of cases are also reported from the rural areas as well. He urged the village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas. On the occasion, Mr. Modi called upon the State governments to ensure strict laws to counter black marketing of medicines and medical supplies.

He said, the pharma sector in the country is producing and delivering medicines at a large scale and the centre is working with the ‘Whole of Government’ approach towards building new COVID hospitals and oxygen plants. The Prime Minister said that the Armed forces are also working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply and ensure COVID related care in these tough times.

Urging people to wear mask properly, Mr. Modi asked everyone to consult a doctor when they witness any COVID related symptom. Assuring everyone about the government’s resolve towards fighting COVID-19 with all might, the Prime Minister said that he shares the feelings of countrymen at every loss of life reported in the country.

Speaking about the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the country, Mr. Modi requested everyone to register themselves for the vaccination and urged to strictly adhere to the covid appropriate behaviour at all times. Informing that nearly 18 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, he affirmed that the Centre along with State governments is continuously working towards ensuring quick and easy availability of COVID vaccines to every eligible beneficiary.

Highlighting various steps taken by the Centre to ease people’s lives during the pandemic, Mr. Modi said that under the third phase of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana more than 80 crore people are given free ration in the month of May and June this year. He said the Centre last year provided free ration to all beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act for 8 continuous months.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the active adoption of new techniques of organic farming by the farmers in the country. He said, even amid the tough times of pandemic, the agriculture sector continues to show the silver lining. He said the government has also ramped up procurement and direct transfers to extend the benefits to maximum people.

Mr. Modi informed that under the 8th instalment of PM-Kisan which is also the largest direct cash transfer scheme in the world over 20 thousand crore rupees have been transferred directly into the accounts of the beneficiary farmers. On the occasion, Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiary farmers of the scheme from various parts of the country including Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, Car Nicobar in Andaman & Nicobar and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

PM-Kisan scheme has benefitted millions of farmers since its launch on 24th February in 2019. Under this scheme 6000 rupees is transferred annually into the account of farmers in three equal installments. Centre is committed to increase the ambit of the scheme covering every farmer in the country irrespective of their land holding. Over 11 crore 28 lakh farmers have benefited from the scheme so far.

Over 1 lakh 35 thousand crore rupees have been transferred directly into the accounts of the farmers under this scheme. Out of the total nearly 60 thousand crore has been released during the tough times of the Corona pandemic.