India is moving forward with purpose of global welfare: PM Modi

PM Addresses JITO’s Global Summit

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that everyone in the world feels that India is moving forward with all its potential and performing with the purpose of global welfare too. He added that the Indian vision is very clear and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is our future course and also our goal.

He was addressing virtually the inaugural ceremony of JITO Connect, a global summit organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Pune.

The Prime Minister said that the world is looking up at India with lot of expectations and confidence in various areas, be it global peace, prosperity or ways to find solutions for global challenges.

He said that there may be areas of special expertise, areas of concern or there may be even differences of opinion, but yet, the prosperity of New India connects everyone.

He said that the theme of this summit ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’ is very much meaningful in today’s scenario. It means that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, ‘Sabka Prayas’ is the key for rapid development.

While appreciating the youth of Jain community and JITO, Mr. Modi appealed to them to be vocal for local. He said, this is the right platform to show faith on local manufacturers and skilled workers and empower them with manufacturing essential products required in our day-to-day life.

The Prime Minister gave new dimension to the word EARTH. E means environment where one should encourage the practices that protect the environment. A, means agriculture and natural farming, farming technology and food processing sector, where one should make investments and make it more profitable. R means recycling and focusing on the circular economy. Work to reuse, reduce and recycle. T means technology for all and H means health care where the government is working on a large scale to establish medical colleges in every district. JITO should also encourage this sector, he surmised.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was also present on the occasion.