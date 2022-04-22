India is moving ahead on ideals of Sikh Gurus: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India is not just a country but a great heritage and a great tradition and everyone should have to be proud of the country’s identity. India has never posed a threat to any country or society and even today, it thinks for the welfare of the whole world. He said,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Red Fort in New Delhi. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp. Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present on this occasion.

While addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, India keeps in mind the progress of the whole world, when it talks about a self-reliant country. He said that efforts have to be made to build a self-reliant India on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav so that the world can see the potential of the country. He said, when the country will celebrate hundred years of Independence, a new India will be in front of us.

Remembering the contributions made by ten Sikh Gurus, the Prime Minister said, they made power a medium of service. He said, today, the country is moving ahead on the ideals of Sikh gurus. He said, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, united the whole of India in one thread. He said, the Red Fort has been a witness to many important periods and it has also seen the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Pointing out the religious fanaticism during the period of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Mr. Modi said, at that time there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country. He said, there were people in the past, who considered religion as a matter of philosophy, science, and self-research and there were some others who had committed violence and atrocities in the name of religion too. He said, in front of Aurangzeb’s tyrannical thinking at that time, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji stood like a rock.

He said, the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji has inspired many generations of the country to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honor and respect. He said, the big powers have disappeared, great storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and moving forward.

The Prime Minister said, the government is making continuous efforts to connect the pilgrimages of Sikh tradition. He said, the government decided last year to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas on 26th December in memory of the great sacrifice made by the Sahibzadas.