India is making all efforts to ensure safety and security of its nationals stranded in Sudan

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Government of India is making all out efforts to ensure safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. In a statement, the Ministry said that it is closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan.

The Ministry is coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated. Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and US among others.

The Ministry said, as part of its preparations and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah and INS Sumedha has also reached Port Sudan.

The Ministry added that contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. It said, Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges.

The Ministry said that its Embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement.