India is global leader in production and export of millets

Guyana President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said that India is the global leader both in the production and export of Millets and can play a leading role in the global production and popularisation of Millets. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the first Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi. Dr. Irfaan Ali said the two-day conference will go a long way in addressing the World’s foremost challenge of food insecurity.

In a Video Message from Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali yesterday offered two hundred acres of land in his country for the exclusive production of millet in honour of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millet. He said, India in exchange will provide technology and technical support for enhancing the farm production and productivity of this wonder food. Dr. Irfaan Ali said millet is not only an affordable and nutritious option, but this group of crops are also resilient to climate change vagaries. He promised all help in the production and promotion of Millets in the 17 Caribbean Countries, which will popularise Millets in the Caribbean Community.