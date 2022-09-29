India is first country with a cooling action plan, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Our Correspondent

India’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that India is the first country with a cooling action plan based on energy efficiency and thermal comfort, and has launched important initiatives including UJALA Yojana and schemes for industrial energy efficiency.

Addressing the Ministerial Roundtable for Green Economy at the World Green Economy Summit at the World Trade Center in Dubai on Wednesday Bhupender Yadav said that accelerating low carbon transition across different economic sectors is the need of the hour. He also stressed the importance of addressing environmental and climate objectives alongside economic development.

After the Roundtable, the Minister also had a bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates, UAE, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr ­Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. In the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues relating to upcoming Conference of Parties, COP 27, COP 28, MoU on Climate Actions between India and UAE, and global initiatives spearheaded by these countries for combating climate change.