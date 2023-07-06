इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 08:41:01      انڈین آواز
India is among one of the most sought-after players on global stage: US

The US has said that India is among one of the most sought-after players on the global stage and the United States has taken its own step to develop further the relationship between the two countries. The US National Security Council’s Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, Kurt Campbell described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to US as absolutely historic. 

Talking to a news agency, Mr. Campbell said that India and US successfully took the bilateral relationship to the next level. He termed the ties between US and India as the most important relationship on the planet and stressed that it has now ascended to the top level and top layer. He also expressed confidence regarding what all the two nations can do together.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget A Brink said that India, with its rising global profile and G20 Presidency, can contribute in ending the war in Ukraine. Briefing a group of Indian reporters, Ms. Brink said India’s leadership is critical in addressing several global challenges and New Delhi’s increasing concern over the adverse impact of the war on the Global South creates the ground for its role in defusing the crisis. She further said the United States hopes to work with its partners and allies around the world, including India to support freedom and democracies.

