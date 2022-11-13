FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2022 12:38:44      انڈین آواز

India International Trade Fair begins at Pragati Maidan New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The 41st edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from Nov 14. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the fair, which will continue till 27th of November. This year the theme of the trade fair is ‘Vocal For Local, Local to Global.’ The 14 day mega event assumes a special significance as it coincides with celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. 29 States and Union Territories are participating in the event.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are participating as Focus States in the fair. Besides, various Central Ministries, Departments, Commodity Boards and PSUs are participating in this event to showcase their achievements. AIR correspondent reports that 12 foreign countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and UK are participating in the fair.

Nearly 2500 domestic and foreign exhibitors are participating in the trade fair to showcase heir products and services. The first five days of the Trade Fair are exclusively reserved for business days and it will open to the general public from 19th of November. The timings of the fair will be 10 AM to 7.30 P.M. IITF tickets for both Business Days as well as General Days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres of 67 Metro Stations.

On general days for the public, in case of weekend and holidays the rates of IITF tickets will be 150 rupees for adult and 60 rupees for Child while on weekdays, it will be 80 rupees for adult and 40 rupees for child. On business days, the ticket rates will be higher. For Divyang and Senior citizens the entry into the fair will be free.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

Editors Guild of India elects office bearers unopposed

Seema Mustafa President EGI AMN / NEW DELHI The Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild of India for ...

RELIGION

Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

AMN / WEB DESK Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and i ...

Chhath Puja celebrated in different parts of India with traditional devotion

Chhath Puja celebrated in different parts of India with traditional devotion

Staff Reporter Chhath Puja is being celebrated in different parts of the country particularly Bihar,UP and ...

@Powered By: Logicsart