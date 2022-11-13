India International Trade Fair begins at Pragati Maidan New Delhi

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The 41st edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from Nov 14. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the fair, which will continue till 27th of November. This year the theme of the trade fair is ‘Vocal For Local, Local to Global.’ The 14 day mega event assumes a special significance as it coincides with celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. 29 States and Union Territories are participating in the event.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are participating as Focus States in the fair. Besides, various Central Ministries, Departments, Commodity Boards and PSUs are participating in this event to showcase their achievements. AIR correspondent reports that 12 foreign countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and UK are participating in the fair.

Nearly 2500 domestic and foreign exhibitors are participating in the trade fair to showcase heir products and services. The first five days of the Trade Fair are exclusively reserved for business days and it will open to the general public from 19th of November. The timings of the fair will be 10 AM to 7.30 P.M. IITF tickets for both Business Days as well as General Days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres of 67 Metro Stations.

On general days for the public, in case of weekend and holidays the rates of IITF tickets will be 150 rupees for adult and 60 rupees for Child while on weekdays, it will be 80 rupees for adult and 40 rupees for child. On business days, the ticket rates will be higher. For Divyang and Senior citizens the entry into the fair will be free.