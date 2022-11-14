FreeCurrencyRates.com

India International Trade Fair begins at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

By Andalib Akhter

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 41st Edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi today. 

Addressing the gathering minister called for more trade fairs at national and state levels to strengthen the trade fair ecosystem and to  promote industry, entrepreneurship as well as local arts and crafts. 

The Minister suggested that the Trade Fair could be held twice in a year with the second one focussing on the theme of ‘Athmanitbhar Bharat’, showcasing India’s swadeshi capabilities and its emerging strength. “This swadeshi fair must encourage participation of women, MSMEs, small entrepreneurs, exhibitors from the service sector and new exhibitors. It must also be affordable to ensure wider participation”, he said. 

Goyal opined that local fairs must also be organized all over the country, especially in connection with festivals and tourist seasons so that traditional and local handicrafts and handlooms receive a boost. These local fairs must also focus on improving packaging and design elements, he added.  

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce, Ms. Anupriya Patel, Ministers from Focus states, senior officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that quality and professionalism had to be areas of focus at the IITF. He observed that IIFT was not only a matter of pride for Indians but had successfully made a name for itself all over the world. To further strengthen the fair, we must ensure that only high-quality products are sold and that exhibitors must compulsorily be quality certified, he added.

Twenty-nine States and Union Territories are participating in the event.  Bihar, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are participating as  Focus States in the fair. 

Various Central Ministries, Departments, Commodity Boards, and PSUs are participating in this event to showcase their achievements. Our correspondent reports that 12 foreign countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and UK are participating in the fair.  

Nearly two thousand 500 domestic and foreign exhibitors are participating in the trade fair to showcase their products and services. The first five days of the Trade Fair are exclusively reserved for business days and it will open to the general public from the 19th  of November. 

The timings of the fair will be  10 AM  to 7.30 P.M. IITF tickets for both Business Days as well as General Days can be purchased from Customer Care Centres of  67 Metro Stations. 

On general days for the public, in case of weekends and holidays the rates of IITF tickets will be 150 rupees for adults and 60 rupees for children, while on weekdays, it will be 80 rupees for adults and 40 rupees for children. 

On business days, the ticket rates will be higher. For Divyang and Senior citizens, entry into the fair will be free. 

At the exhibition, Central Ministries/Commodity Boards/PSUs namely KVIC, Department of Income Tax, DGTS (Customs & Excise), Ministry of Ayush, Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., National Jute Board, Ministry of Rural Development, RBI, MSME, NHDC, APEDA, LIC, DC Handicraft, Spices Board of India, Ministry of Railways, SBI, TRIFED, will display the achievements of their respective sectors. 

