इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2022 07:07:16      انڈین آواز

India, Indonesia for greater maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Indonesia have emphasized the need for greater maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific during the 7th round of India-Indonesia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that was held in Jakarta yesterday. The meeting was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for Asia Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

Both sides reviewed their overall bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, defense and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, and consular issues.

The two delegations emphasized the need for greater maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and their continued commitment to strengthening India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

