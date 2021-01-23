India in touch with China to effect earliest crew change for 16 Indian sailors

WEB DESK

The External Affairs Ministry today said that India is in touch with China to effect at the earliest a crew change for 16 Indian sailors stranded on a cargo ship in Chinese waters for nearly four months. The Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, Indian Embassy is continuously following up with both the shipping company as well as Chinese Authority to ensure the well-being of the crew and to facilitate this matter further.

In reply to a question on the Line of Actual Control, Mr Srivastava said that India and China have agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commander-level meeting soon and the two sides are in close communication over diplomatic and military channels in this regard.

On India’s relation with the US in view of the new regime in that country, the Spokesman said that India will continue to remain engaged at all levels and further consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted bilateral relations with the US and work together on global challenges of common interest.