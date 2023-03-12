India holding G20 presidency matter of pride for South Asia: Bhutan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bhutan Minister for Home and Cultural Affairs Ugyen Dorji said that India holding the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for the whole of South Asia, including Bhutan. The Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the cultural evening on the eve of the fourth Y-20 consultation meeting in Pune. Y20 is a forum for youth from all G20 member countries to hold dialogue over various issues. India and Bhutan share a special bilateral relationship. Bhutan has the most significant share of the allocated budget for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under Grants and Loans to Foreign Governments. Bhutan under the budgetary plans will receive 2,400.58 crore rupees out of which 1,632.24 crore rupees will be a grant and 768.34 crore rupees will be a part of a loan. Bhutan will receive financial assistance from India for a number of development projects in the fields of health, digitisation and other sectors.