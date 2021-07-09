India highlights innovative policy for better environmental outcomes at G20 Symposium

Staff Reporter
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today highlighted India’s fiscal policy options used for better environmental outcomes and concessional tax rates to promote use of renewables.
Participating virtually in the G20 High-Level Tax Symposium on tax policy and Climate Change, Ms Sitharaman shared India’s innovative policy mix for better environmental outcomes such as new energy map of India, digital innovation and emerging fuels, solar alliance for enabling clean energy, promotion of energy efficiency and afforestation. The Symposium was organised by G20 Italy, ahead of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
The Minister emphasised on the role of technology in fighting Climate Change and called for international cooperation to increase supply of alternative sources of energy and technologies for adaptation.