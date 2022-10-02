Sunday, October 2, 2022
India helps block China’s bid to pass resolution against US-UK-Australia nuke submarine deal at IAEA

India’s deft diplomacy helped in blocking China’s bid to pass a resolution against US-UK-Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal at the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna yesterday. China tried to get the resolution passed against the AUKUS for seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Sources said India worked closely with many IAEA member states to ensure that the draft resolution did not get majority support. India took an objective view of the initiative, recognizing the soundness of the technical evaluation by IAEA. India’s considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the Chinese proposal. China withdrew its draft resolution after realizing that its resolution would not get majority support. India’s deft and impactful diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.

