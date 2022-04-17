India has potential to become fashion capital of the world: Goyal

AMN

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal has said that India has the potential to become the fashion capital of the world.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai on Saturday, the minister appealed to the students to develop skills of the artists and artisans of the country and make a difference in their lives and increase their income.

He expressed the need to make efforts to increase the export of Kolhapuri slippers. Degrees were awarded to 627 students who completed the course in 2020 and 2021.