India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China: Govt

The Ministry of Defence has said that India has not conceded any territory as a result of an agreement with China. The Ministry said, on the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo.

The Defence Ministry issued a statement after it took note of some misinformed and misleading comments being amplified in the media and on social media regarding the disengagement currently underway at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The Ministry reiterated that the factual position has already been clearly communicated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in both the Houses of Parliament.

It said, the Defence Minister’s statement also made it clear that there are outstanding problems to be addressed, including at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. The outstanding issues are to be taken up within 48 hrs of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement.

It said, the assertion that Indian territory is upto Finger 4 is categorically false and the territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 square kilometer currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962. The Ministry said, even the LAC, as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol upto Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China.

It also mentioned that permanent posts of both sides at the north bank of Pangong Tso are longstanding and well-established. On the Indian side, it is Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and on the Chinese side, east of Finger 8. The current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts.

The Ministry said that the effective safeguarding of India’s national interest and territory in the Eastern Ladakh sector has taken place because the Government has reposed full faith in the capabilities of the armed forces. It said, those who doubt the achievements made possible by the sacrifices of Indian military personnel are actually disrespecting them

