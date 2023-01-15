India has increased ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53% in 2013-14 to 10.17% in 2022

AMN/ WEB DESK

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India has increased the ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.17 per cent in 2022. He said, the country has set a target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025-26.

Speaking at Auto Expo-2023 at Greater Noida, Mr. Puri said, government is setting up five 2G ethanol bio-refineries in the country. These are at Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka. He said, India is also launching a Global Alliance on Biofuels, along with USA and Brazil during its Presidency of G20. The Minister said, India is the front runner in mitigating climate change globally and is progressing fast on its energy transition agenda.