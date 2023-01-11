India has been on path of ‘Reform, Transform and Perform’: PM Modi

AMN

PM Modi inaugurates Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Indore today, through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said India has been on the path of ‘Reform, Transform and Perform’ since 2014. He said, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan has imparted greater momentum to it. As a result, India has become an attractive destination for investment, Mr Modi said. Prime Minister said, Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India.

Mr Modi said, Optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demography and political stability.

Prime Minister said, India’s focus on strengthening multimodal infrastructure is opening up new possibilities of investment in the country. He said, dedicated freight corridors, Industrial corridors, expressways and logistic parks are becoming the new identity of India. Mr Modi said everyone is working together to build a developed India.

Delegations from more than 65 countries are participating in the Global Investors Summit. More than 500 prominent industrialists of the country are also participating in the summit.

Union Minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goel also addressed the inaugural session through video conferencing.