India has become a model for women’s empowerment, says Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has said India has become a model for women’s empowerment in the world. She said, the country’s women have proved that given the opportunity they can surpass their male counterparts in all fields. 

The President was addressing the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Vihar in the Ganjam district of Odisha this morning. She said India has inducted women into the permanent commission of its armed forces and many other fields which were once the monopoly of the men. She said, India will soon become the 3rd largest economy in the world and also a developed nation by 2047 with the active participation of women. President further said the Indian women, who constitute 49 percent of the 140 crore population, need to be empowered further to make the country a developed nation.

The President is scheduled to grace the golden jubilee celebration of the Brahma Kumaris of Odisha at Cuttack later this afternoon.

Tomorrow, she will visit various places related to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Sambalpur district. She will also meet the followers of the Mahima Cult at the Mini Stadium of Sambalpur.

