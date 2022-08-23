India hands over tonnes of fertilizer to debt-ridden neighbour Sri Lanka

AMN / WEB DESK

India has handed over 21,000 tonnes of chemical fertilizer to the crisis-ridden neighbour Sri Lanka. India’s High Commissioner formally handed over the consignment under the country’s special support to the people of Sri Lanka. This follows 44,000 tonnes supplied last month under Indian support, total about 4 billion US dollars in 2022.

In a series of tweets, the High Commission of India in Colombo said, the fertilizer will contribute to food security and support the farmers of Sri Lanka. The High Commission said, it demonstrates benefits to the people from close ties with India and mutual trust and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka.

India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per their requirements and is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance in time of need. Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people require immediate humanitarian assistance.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.