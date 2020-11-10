India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
India gifts 20 horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army

The Indian army gifted 20 horses and 10 dogs to the Bangladesh army on Tuesday. The handing over was done in a ceremony at the Benapole-Petrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP). The event was attended by the senior officers from both sides. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the fully trained military horses and mine detecting dogs were gifted to Bangladesh in order to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps while the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who commands the Jessore based Division. Brig JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

India’s partnership with Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. With this gesture the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger, said the press release.

