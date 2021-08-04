India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing

Sports Desk
India’s Lovlina Borgohain settled for bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics as she lost her boxing semifinal bout to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the 69 kg welterweight category on Wednesday.
Even though she lost her semifinal bout to the reigning world champion, the Assam’s Golaghat born Lovlina became the first ever from Assam to win an Olympic medal. She is also the first female from the state to represent the country in the Olympics.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, Lovlina, gave her best punch and India is extremely proud of what she has achieved. The Sports Minister said, she has achieved a bronze medal in her first Olympics and the journey has just begun.