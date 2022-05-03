India, Germany sign agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Germany today signed a joint declaration on agroecology and sustainable management of natural resources. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze signed the declaration in a virtual meeting.

Through this, joint research, knowledge sharing and innovation will be promoted between academic institutions of both countries and practitioners including farmers. The transfer of technology and scientific knowledge will be promoted by encouraging exchanges, partnerships and research collaboration with the private sector.

Under this initiative, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development will provide up to 300 million euros by the year 2025 for financial and technical cooperation for projects.



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze in Berlin today.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, they discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third-country partnerships and the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict. They also signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership.