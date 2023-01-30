इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2023 06:34:55      انڈین آواز
India, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation in climate change, biodiversity

Staff Reporter

India’s Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today held a bilateral meeting with German Delegation in New Delhi to discuss bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change and technology.

The delegation was headed by Mr Ralph Brinkhaus for the German-Indian Parliamentary Group of the German Federal Parliament.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yadav said India’s conversation focused on exploring pathways to sustainable development, particularly focusing on the circular economy, tackling single-use plastic, forest management and climate resilience. Responding to the queries of the German delegation, the Minister emphasised the importance of Mission LiFE launched by the Prime Minister. He mentioned the various steps taken by India for combatting plastic waste, alternatives for plastics, conservation of endangered species and forests, forest surveys, and agroforestry.

Mr Yadav acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Germany in the areas of technology, water, circular economy, and forestry through bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, the German delegation raised issues relating to the impact of climate change on forests, trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, circular economy, alternatives for plastics, and how both countries may further explore bilateral cooperation in these areas.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that they have common interests in many areas, and may further explore strengthening bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change, and energy technology among others.

