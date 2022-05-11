FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 May 2022 09:28:32      انڈین آواز

India fully supports democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka: MEA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India on Tuesday said, it is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery. Replying to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India, in keeping with its Neighbourhood First policy, has extended support worth over 3.5 billion dollar to the people of Sri Lanka, this year alone, for helping them overcome their current difficulties.

He said, the people of India have also provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food and medicine. The Spokesperson said, New Delhi will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart