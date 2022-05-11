India fully supports democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka: MEA

AMN / NEW DELHI

India on Tuesday said, it is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery. Replying to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India, in keeping with its Neighbourhood First policy, has extended support worth over 3.5 billion dollar to the people of Sri Lanka, this year alone, for helping them overcome their current difficulties.

He said, the people of India have also provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food and medicine. The Spokesperson said, New Delhi will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.