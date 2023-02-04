India, France, UAE agree for cooperation in energy, defence, economy

AMN / WEB DESK

India, France and the UAE have agreed to establish a formal trilateral cooperation initiative with the aim of expanding cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

In this context, a phone call between the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was held on Saturday to adopt a roadmap for the implementation of this initiative.

During this call, the three sides agreed that the trilateral initiative will serve as a forum to promote the design and execution of cooperation projects in the fields of energy, in the fight against climate change and the protection of biodiversity particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

In a joint statement, the three countries said that they will explore the possibility of working with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) to pursue concrete, actionable projects on clean energy, environment and biodiversity. It was also noted that the initiative will serve as a platform to expand cooperation between the development agencies of three countries on sustainable projects. The three countries will also seek to ensure greater alignment of their respective economic, technological and social policies with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

In support of these endeavours, a range of trilateral events will be organized in the framework of the Indian Presidency of the G20 and the UAE’s hosting of COP-28 this year.

The three sides also underlined their keen desire to cooperate in the field of the circular economy under the aegis of India’s Mission LiFE. It was acknowledged that defence is an area of close cooperation between the three countries. Therefore, efforts will be undertaken to further promote compatibility, and joint development and co-production, whilst seeking out avenues for further collaboration and training between the three countries’ defence forces.