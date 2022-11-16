FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2022 04:37:08      انڈین آواز

India, France review cooperation in defence, civil nuclear, trade…

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi meets various G20 leaders in Bali; discusses bilateral, international issues

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

India and France today reviewed cooperation in field of defence, civil nuclear, trade, investment and new areas of economic engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed the matter. Both leaders also discussed regional and global developments.

Mr. Modi also had bilateral talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. They discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors including the green economy, renewable energy, financial technology and deepening trade relations. Mr. Modi described Singapore as an important pillar of India’s Act East policy.

The Prime Minister also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, this was their third meeting this year and they built on the strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental Consultations held earlier.

Image
@mea

He also had meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and exchanged views on how the two nations can work closely in sectors including energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. Mr. Modi said their discussion also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between the two countries.

Mr. Modi also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to further cement the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on cooperation in education, innovation and other sectors. They also talked about increasing trade and maritime cooperation.

Image

He also held bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 Summit and discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. Mr. Modi said India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

Editors Guild of India elects office bearers unopposed

Seema Mustafa President EGI AMN / NEW DELHI The Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild of India for ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart