India, France review cooperation in defence, civil nuclear, trade…

PM Modi meets various G20 leaders in Bali; discusses bilateral, international issues

India and France today reviewed cooperation in field of defence, civil nuclear, trade, investment and new areas of economic engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed the matter. Both leaders also discussed regional and global developments.

Mr. Modi also had bilateral talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. They discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors including the green economy, renewable energy, financial technology and deepening trade relations. Mr. Modi described Singapore as an important pillar of India’s Act East policy.

The Prime Minister also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, this was their third meeting this year and they built on the strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental Consultations held earlier.

He also had meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and exchanged views on how the two nations can work closely in sectors including energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. Mr. Modi said their discussion also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between the two countries.

Mr. Modi also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to further cement the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on cooperation in education, innovation and other sectors. They also talked about increasing trade and maritime cooperation.

He also held bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 Summit and discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. Mr. Modi said India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties.